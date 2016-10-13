A logo of Toyota Motor Corp is seen at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Thursday said it will hire 1,000 additional staff for its new U.S. base under construction in a Dallas suburb.

Toyota's new 100-acre (40.5-hectare) headquarters campus in Plano, Texas is set to open in mid-2017, and will employ about 4,000, including the new hires, Toyota said.

“We will be hiring more than 1,000 new team members across numerous functions, and our hope is that they will help us in Toyota’s mission to address mobility challenges for everyone, now and in the future," said Jim Lentz, Toyota's North America chief executive.

Some staff have already moved to Plano from the existing U.S. headquarters in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance.

More than 2,000 construction workers are at the site daily.

The first U.S. Toyota dealership was established in the late 1950s and the company has since maintained its U.S. base in Southern California. The campus in Torrance was established in 1982. About 2,500 people will remain at the Torrance campus once the transition to Plano is complete, mainly sales and design staff, Toyota said.

