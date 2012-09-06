FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toys R Us second quarter net loss widens, sales decline
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 6, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Toys R Us second quarter net loss widens, sales decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc TOY.UL, the world’s largest specialty toy retailer, reported a wider loss for its second quarter and a decline in net sales of 3.6 percent.

The company said on Thursday that it had a net loss in the quarter that ended July 28 of $36 million compared with a net loss of $34 million in the prior year.

Net sales fell to $2.6 billion, while sales at stores open at least a year were down 3.4 percent domestically and 4.4 percent internationally.

Within the international segment, the largest decline was in Europe, which is reeling from an economic crisis.

The company also blamed lackluster demand for electronics, video game hardware and software for lower sales.

Toys R Us was taken private in 2005 by KKR & Co (KKR.N), Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) in a $6.6 billion deal.

Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.