FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor Sandell opposes TPC Group's deal to go private
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 28, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Investor Sandell opposes TPC Group's deal to go private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sandell Asset Management, one of TPC Group Inc’s TPCG.O top shareholders, said it would vote against the chemical company’s $627.2 million deal to go private, calling it “grossly” undervalued.

TPC, which produces butadiene used in making synthetic rubber for tires and other automotive products, agreed to be bought by private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners on Monday.

The company’s shares were up 1.5 percent at $40.37 on the Nasdaq on Monday — higher than the offer price of $40.

TPC “merits a higher valuation,” Oppenheimer analyst Edward Yang said in a note.

The next twelve-month value for TPCG is closer to $55 to $57 per share, Sandell Asset Management Chief Executive Tom Sandell said in a letter to TPC’s board.

Sandell Asset Management, which holds about 6 percent of TPC’s shares, asked the company to “follow its peers and restructure itself as a master limited partnership.” MLPs have gained popularity, given low tax costs.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.