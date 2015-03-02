TPG closes in on $10 billion target for global buyout fund: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG [TPG.UL] has raised $6.5 billion for its seventh global fund, bringing the U.S. group closer to the $10 billion target on its first flagship buyout fund since the financial crisis, a source familiar with the matter said.

One of the world’s most successful private equity firms, TPG has produced some lackluster returns in recent years after some of its bets went sour.

The latest fund, TPG Partners VII, has been described as “make or break” by some investors. But by reaching its first close, the fund can now start making investments with the capital.

TPG declined to comment on Monday.

Last year the Texas-based firm asked key investors for an interim fund of up to $2 billion until it started to raise Fund VII. In 2013 it received permission from investors to extend the investment period of Fund VI, raised in 2008, by one year to February 2015.

TPG’s billionaire co-founder James Coulter told delegates at a conference last week that funds are having to respond to demands from investors who are challenging traditional fund structures as they seek to maximize returns in a low-interest environment.

Formerly known for massive buyouts, TPG has told investors that it is refocusing on smaller deals, often targeting complex businesses, or ones in need of transformation. It has also boosted its real estate and special situations teams in a diversification drive.

Last year British restaurant chain Prezzo PRZ.L said it had agreed to a 303.7 million pound ($466.3 million) bid by the fund. In February TPG acquired a majority stake in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu alongside private equity firm Abraaj.

The business is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against its own former spokesman Adam Levine, whom TPG has accused of leaking confidential documents to media organizations after being denied a partnership at the firm. A spokeswoman for Levine has told Reuters that he was dismissed because he had alerted TPG to “serious issues of non-compliance”.

($1 = 0.6513 British Pounds)