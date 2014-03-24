FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG Telecom shares jump 10 pct to all-time highs on first half earnings
March 25, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

TPG Telecom shares jump 10 pct to all-time highs on first half earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - TPG Telecom Ltd (TPM.AX) shares jumped as much as 10 percent to all-time highs of A$6.35 on Tuesday after the telecommunications and IT company reported healthy first half earnings and upgraded its guidance for the year.

TPG posted a first-half net profit after tax of A$90.1 million, an increase of 15 percent over the previous corresponding period. The company also updated its FY14 EBITDA from A$290 million-A$300 million to A$325 million-A$330 million.

Shares in TPG were 8.3 percent higher by 2324 GMT.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait

