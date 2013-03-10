FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TPG-Axon says ruling shows SandRidge directors' folly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund TPG-Axon said on Sunday that a Friday court ruling barring the board of SandRidge Energy Inc (SD.N) from resisting its campaign to replace the energy firm’s board shows precisely why the change is needed.

During TPG-Axon’s efforts to seek shareholder solicitations to replace SandRidge’s directors, they “acted in a manner to entrench themselves and prevent a fair process from playing out,” the hedge fund said.

Friday’s ruling by a Delaware judge, which prevents SandRidge from seeking to revoke those shareholder consents or rely on any revocations it had received, further demonstrates why the directors must replaced, TPG-Axon said, noting that the board has “shown disregard” for stockholders.

TPG-Axon, which owns 7.3 percent of SandRidge, said shareholders that support its slate should submit their consents before March 13.

A spokesman for SandRidge was not immediately available to comment on Sunday outside of regular business hours.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
