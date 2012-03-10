FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
March 10, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 6 years ago

TPG seeks sale of Iasis Healthcare-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TPG Capital founding partner David Bonderman speaks at the panel discussion "Global Opportunities in Private Equity" at The Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Private equity group TPG Capital TPG.UL is exploring the sale of Iasis Healthcare Corp IASIS.UL and enlisted Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to search for buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

TPG, which has investments in variety of industries including technology, financial services and retail, is looking at a valuation of about $2.4 billion, the report said.

The U.S.-based private equity firm founded in 1992, may sell the company to another private equity firm as few industry competitors have expressed interest, the sources told Bloomberg.

Iasis, acquired by TPG in 2004, operates hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Officials at neither Iasis Healthcare or TPG Capital could be reached for comment.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore

