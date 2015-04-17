Exclusive: TPG appoints Sisitsky head of North American private equity - sources

(Reuters) - TPG Capital LP has named Todd Sisitsky its new North American private equity head, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the firm seeks to secure money from investors for its next flagship private equity fund with a target of $10 billion.

Sisitsky, who is based in San Francisco, will also continue to lead the firm’s healthcare investing globally, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no external announcement has been made.

His official title will be managing partner of TPG Capital North America, they said.

Sisitsky helped lead several of TPG’s healthcare investments, including medical device company Biomet Inc, which it sold to Zimmer Holdings Inc for $13.4 billion last year, specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Holdings Inc, which was sold to Forest Laboratories for $2.9 billion last year, and generics company Par Pharmaceutical Companies, which filed to go public in March.

Based in San Francisco and Forth Worth, Texas, TPG has $66 billion under management in assets that include private equity, credit investments and real estate.