Tractor Supply settles with regulators over clean air violations

(Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co Inc has reached a settlement with U.S. regulators over allegations that the retailer imported and sold vehicles and engines from China that did not comply with clean air and emission information labeling rules.

Tractor Supply will pay a penalty of $775,000 and implement a compliance plan, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1GhDXrC)

They said the company and its unit imported and sold 28,000 all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and engines that did not comply with federal Clean Air Act certification and emission information labeling requirements.