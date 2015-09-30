FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tractor Supply settles with regulators over clean air violations
September 30, 2015

Tractor Supply settles with regulators over clean air violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co Inc has reached a settlement with U.S. regulators over allegations that the retailer imported and sold vehicles and engines from China that did not comply with clean air and emission information labeling rules.

Tractor Supply will pay a penalty of $775,000 and implement a compliance plan, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1GhDXrC)

They said the company and its unit imported and sold 28,000 all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and engines that did not comply with federal Clean Air Act certification and emission information labeling requirements.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

