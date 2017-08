NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of farm supply retailer Tractor Supply Co could rise as much as 20 percent on solid earnings growth, according to a report in Barron's.

The company is likely to improve its same-store sales this year, while most retailers are struggling, the article in the June 27 issue of the weekly newspaper said.

Shares of Tractor Supply closed at $91.81 on the Nasdaq stock market on Friday.