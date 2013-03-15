Japan seeks to join U.S.-led Trans-Pacific trade talks amid reform hopes

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference next to the national flag, which is hung with a black ribbon as a symbol of mourning for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at his official residence in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Friday that Tokyo will seek to join talks on a U.S.-led Pacific free trade pact which proponents say will tap vibrant regional growth, open Japan to tough competition and boost momentum for reforms needed to revive the long-stagnant economy.

The decision to seek to join talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) launches the “third arrow” in Abe’s policy triad following the fiscal pump priming and hyper-easy monetary measures he has pushed since returning to office in December after his Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) big election win.

“Abenomics” has been playing to rave reviews in the Tokyo stock market and with voters, around 70 percent of whom support the prime minister.

Business executives and economists say the real test, though, will be whether Abe buckles down to more controversial reforms such as deregulation, which can hurt vested interests.

Negotiators from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore are pushing to strike a deal by the end of the year.