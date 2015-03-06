FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infrastructure investors launch global trade body
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 6, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Infrastructure investors launch global trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nineteen leading investors in infrastructure have launched a global trade body to support engagement with governments and regulators.

The group is called the Global Infrastructure Investor Association and has backing from founding members including Allianz Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Dutch pension fund PGGM.

The founders collectively manage 2.4 trillion euros ($2.61 trillion) in assets under management, 177 billion euros of which is invested in infrastructure, the GIIA said in a statement on Friday.

“Infrastructure as an asset class has emerged from within alternative assets into its own distinct class,” said GIIA spokesperson Lonneke Löwik.

“Private investors in this asset class are likely going to play a crucial role in the coming decades as existing infrastructure across the globe requires updating and new infrastructure is created.”

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.