U.S. agriculture minister urges swift progress on TTIP trade talks

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack delivers keynote remarks at the public launch of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba while at the National Press Club in Washington, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

BERLIN (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union need to make serious progress on a sweeping U.S.-European free trade deal before U.S. President Barack Obama leaves office, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t want to put a hard and fast deadline on this as we want to do it right, but I do think it’s important for us to make serious and significant progress on this over the next six to nine months,” Vilsack told a joint news conference in Berlin with German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt.