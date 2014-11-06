FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan will contribute to early TPP trade deal: PM Abe
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 6, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Japan will contribute to early TPP trade deal: PM Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at his official residence in Tokyo October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will make efforts to break a deadlock in a proposed Asia-Pacific regional trade deal ahead of a key weekend meeting of trade ministers, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

Saturday’s meeting in Beijing “will be important for an early conclusion” of the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks, Abe told a meeting of Japanese cabinet ministers on the subject.

“Japan will actively contribute to an early conclusion,” he said.

The 12-nation talks have snagged as Japan and the United States, by far the biggest economies in the group, are deadlocked in bilateral talks, chiefly over access to Japan’s agricultural market.

Economy Minister Akira Amari told reporters after the meeting that Japan will cooperate with other TPP members to reach a deal.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.