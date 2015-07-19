FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WTO negotiators agree tariff cuts on more IT products
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

WTO negotiators agree tariff cuts on more IT products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo smiles as he speaks during a news conference in Riga March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World trade negotiators seeking to eliminate tariffs on information technology (IT) products agreed over the weekend to expand the list of items covered.

Participants said the 54 nations had struck a tentative deal to expand to about 200 the IT products on which tariffs would be dropped. The list had an annual trade value of some $1 trillion, the World Trade Organization said late on Saturday.

The United States, China, Japan and others had been meeting at a European Union mission in Geneva and aimed to finalize the so-called Information Technology Agreement by Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative, Michael Froman, called the deal a “major breakthrough” in talks, while WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo tweeted there was a “basis for an agreement,” adding he was “very optimistic that we’ll have a final successful deal by the end of next week.”

Products on the list include semiconductors, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, global positioning system (GPS) devices, loudspeakers and video game consoles.

The Semiconductor Industry Association estimated the deal would boost global gross domestic product by about $190 billion a year, adding that negotiators also drafted timelines to phase out tariffs for products that will not immediately go to zero-duty.

Negotiators, who met from July 14 to 18, expect their respective governments will sign off on the deal by Friday.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Krista Hughes and Tom Miles; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.