Canada to review Pacific trade pact, seek public input: minister
November 5, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Canada to review Pacific trade pact, seek public input: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s new Liberal government will review a landmark Pacific trade deal negotiated by the outgoing Conservatives and wants public input on the accord, Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Some Canadian dairy farmers and auto workers say their jobs could be threatened by the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, which seeks to cut tariffs and taxes on commerce in 40 percent of the world’s economy.

Freeland told reporters that Canada firmly backed free trade, but added that the government wanted public comments as well as a full Parliamentary debate on the accord.

“Now is a chance for us to actually see the agreement, which the previous government negotiated,” she said.

Asked whether Canada could seriously walk away from the deal, she replied: “We are committed to reviewing the agreement ... and, crucially, to giving Canadians a chance to read it and to respond to it.”

Freeland said she did not know when the deadline for public comments would be.

The full text of the deal - which the 12 countries signed early last month - was released earlier on Thursday. It was negotiated by the Conservatives, who lost power in an Oct. 19 election.

Last week Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to promote the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Canadian officials declined to comment.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
