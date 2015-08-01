Pacific trade talks conclude without deal, vow to keep working

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Reuters) - Trade ministers from 12 Pacific Rim nations failed to reach a deal on Friday after talks in Maui on the Trans-Pacific Partnership but vowed to keep working.

“Ministers and negotiators leave Hawaii committed to build on the momentum of this meeting by staying in close contact as negotiators continue their intensive engagement to find common ground,” they said in a statement.

“In this last stage of negotiations, we are more confident than ever that TPP is within reach and will support jobs and economic growth.”