TPP deal could lose some Republican votes: Senate Finance chair
October 6, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

TPP deal could lose some Republican votes: Senate Finance chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement could lose “quite a few” Republican votes in Congress, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee chairman said on Tuesday, adding that the level of concern over the deal was high among conservative lawmakers.

Asked how many Republican votes could be at stake, committee chairman U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch said, “You could lose quite a few,” adding that he was reserving judgment on the agreement until he sees more details.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Susan Heavey, editing by David Alexander

