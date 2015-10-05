TPP nations pledge exchange rate cooperation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pacific Rim nations that secured a free trade agreement on Monday pledged to bolster cooperation on broad economic issues, including currencies.

“We are pleased to announce today that we are working to strengthen macroeconomic cooperation, including on exchange rate issues, in appropriate fora,” the macroeconomic policy authorities of the 12 Trans-Pacific Partnership nations said in a statement.

“The work to be undertaken reflects our common interest in strengthening cooperation on macroeconomic policies, and will help to further macroeconomic stability in the TPP region as well as help ensure that the benefits of TPP are realized.”