Japan PM Abe, Canada PM-designate Trudeau agree to promote Trans-Pacific Partnership
#Business News
November 1, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Japan PM Abe, Canada PM-designate Trudeau agree to promote Trans-Pacific Partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canada’s prime minister-designate Justin Trudeau agreed to promote the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), both seeing the free-trade deal as beneficial to the region, Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on the pact during a 15-minute telephone call on Friday, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

Last month, 12 Pacific Rim countries including Japan and Canada agreed the TPP, a pact which aims to liberalize commerce in 40 percent of the world’s economy by reducing or eliminating tariffs on almost 18,000 categories of goods.

Trudeau is set to become Canada’s second-youngest prime minister after winning a general election on Oct. 19.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
