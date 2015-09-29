FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amari: Will make utmost efforts to lead TPP talks to agreement - Jiji
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Amari: Will make utmost efforts to lead TPP talks to agreement - Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would make the utmost efforts to help lead the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks to a broad agreement, Jiji Press reported.

Chief negotiators from the 12 nations negotiating the TPP trade pact are holding talks this week in the United States, and ministers will meet on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in a bid to clinch the deal.

Amari, speaking to reporters before leaving for the U.S., said that differences are narrowing in auto talks but no solution has been reached, according to Jiji.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.