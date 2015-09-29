Amari: Will make utmost efforts to lead TPP talks to agreement - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would make the utmost efforts to help lead the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks to a broad agreement, Jiji Press reported.

Chief negotiators from the 12 nations negotiating the TPP trade pact are holding talks this week in the United States, and ministers will meet on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in a bid to clinch the deal.

Amari, speaking to reporters before leaving for the U.S., said that differences are narrowing in auto talks but no solution has been reached, according to Jiji.