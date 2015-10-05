Japan PM says TPP deal means big benefits for Asia-Pacific

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday welcomed a deal on a sweeping Pacific trade pact, saying it would benefit both Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

“It is a major outcome not just for Japan but also for the future of the Asia-Pacific,” Abe told reporters shortly after the deal was clinched.

Pacific trade ministers reached agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership that will cut trade barriers and set common standards for 12 countries, an official familiar with the talks said on Monday.