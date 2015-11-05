FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No judgment yet on TPP: House Speaker Ryan
November 5, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

No judgment yet on TPP: House Speaker Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he continues to reserve judgment on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, as details of the landmark agreement were made public overnight.

“I look forward to reviewing the details of the agreement that was released today,” Ryan said in a statement about the deal, which Congress must ultimately review.

“Enactment of TPP is going to require the administration to fully explain the benefits of this agreement and what it will mean for American families. I continue to reserve judgment on the path ahead,” he said, adding that he remains hopeful about the pact.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
