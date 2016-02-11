FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan: Not enough support for TPP vote
February 11, 2016 / 5:02 PM / 2 years ago

House Speaker Ryan: Not enough support for TPP vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he does not see enough support to bring the Trans-Pacific Partnership up for a vote in the chamber, adding that the Obama administration must do more to persuade lawmakers to accept the trade deal.

“I don’t think the votes are there right now because of the concerns about what’s in the TPP,” Ryan told reporters at his weekly news conference.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

