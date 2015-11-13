Obama to meet with experts on Pacific trade deal: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold a meeting at the White House on Friday with experts from both political parties to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.
The meeting will include four former Secretaries of State -Henry Kissinger, James Baker, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright - among others.
Earnest said the meeting will focus on the Pacific Rim trade deal and setting the “rules of the road” on trade in Asia.
Reporting by Megan Cassella and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert