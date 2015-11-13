FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with experts on Pacific trade deal: White House
#Politics
November 13, 2015

Obama to meet with experts on Pacific trade deal: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold a meeting at the White House on Friday with experts from both political parties to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

The meeting will include four former Secretaries of State -Henry Kissinger, James Baker, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright - among others.

Earnest said the meeting will focus on the Pacific Rim trade deal and setting the “rules of the road” on trade in Asia.

Reporting by Megan Cassella and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

