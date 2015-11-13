Obama to meet with experts on Pacific trade deal: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold a meeting at the White House on Friday with experts from both political parties to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

The meeting will include four former Secretaries of State -Henry Kissinger, James Baker, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright - among others.

Earnest said the meeting will focus on the Pacific Rim trade deal and setting the “rules of the road” on trade in Asia.