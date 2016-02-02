FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell to Obama: I have 'some problems' with Trans-Pacific Partnership
#Deals
February 2, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

McConnell to Obama: I have 'some problems' with Trans-Pacific Partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had “some problems” with the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and told reporters he thought it should not be pursued before the November U.S. presidential election.

Speaking after a meeting with President Barack Obama, McConnell, a Republican, said he and the president had agreed to keep discussing the trade pact.

“We’re going to keep on talking about it and seeing if there’s a way forward,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh

