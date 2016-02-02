McConnell to Obama: I have 'some problems' with Trans-Pacific Partnership

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had “some problems” with the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and told reporters he thought it should not be pursued before the November U.S. presidential election.

Speaking after a meeting with President Barack Obama, McConnell, a Republican, said he and the president had agreed to keep discussing the trade pact.

“We’re going to keep on talking about it and seeing if there’s a way forward,” he told reporters at a press conference.