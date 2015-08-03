U.S. focused on reaching best trade deal for Americans: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any final Pacific Rim trade deal would have to meet President Barack Obama’s criteria for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the White House said on Monday after free trade talks failed to result in an agreement last week.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, said U.S. negotiators are focused on reaching the best deal for Americans but are working to find common ground with other countries.

On Friday, Pacific Rim trade ministers failed to clinch a deal to free up trade between a dozen nations.