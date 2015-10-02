FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Australia committed to finishing Pacific trade pact talks soon: White House

October 2, 2015

U.S., Australia committed to finishing Pacific trade pact talks soon: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to Democratic state legislators at the White House in Washington September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the continuing negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the White House said on Friday.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to concluding TPP soon,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Turnbull spoke by telephone on Thursday as trade ministers from a dozen Pacific nations meeting in Atlanta extended talks on a sweeping trade deal until Saturday.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott


