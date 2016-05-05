White House says Congress has no reason to wait until after Nov election to take up TPP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that it sees no reason to wait until after the Nov. 8 presidential election for Congress to take up discussions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership
“There’s no reason we need to wait that long, particularly when you consider that ratifying the Trans-Pacific Partnership would hasten the end to 18,000 taxes that other countries impose on American goods,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at the daily briefing.
