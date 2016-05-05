FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Congress has no reason to wait until after Nov election to take up TPP
May 5, 2016 / 6:09 PM / a year ago

White House says Congress has no reason to wait until after Nov election to take up TPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that it sees no reason to wait until after the Nov. 8 presidential election for Congress to take up discussions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership

“There’s no reason we need to wait that long, particularly when you consider that ratifying the Trans-Pacific Partnership would hasten the end to 18,000 taxes that other countries impose on American goods,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at the daily briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Alana Wise; Editing by Chris Reese

