FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenpeace activists climb Madrid tower to protest U.S.-EU trade deal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2016 / 2:47 PM / a year ago

Greenpeace activists climb Madrid tower to protest U.S.-EU trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists held a high-rise protest in Madrid on Tuesday, scaling a tower to oppose a free trade agreement being negotiated between the United States and European Union.

Greenpeace is against the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) deal, saying alongside other critics that it would give too much power to big business at the expense of consumers and governments.

Supporters say it would deliver more than $100 billion of economic gains on both sides of the Atlantic.

The activists began their protest at 0700 a.m. (0500GMT), climbing one of the city’s twin Kio Towers and unfurling banners reading “No to the TTIP” on one of its facades.

They climbed down voluntarily in the late afternoon after over nine hours on the tower.

Reporting By Reuters Teleivision in Madrid; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.