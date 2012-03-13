Obama to speak about rare earths trade dispute with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will make a statement at 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday about new efforts to enforce U.S. trade rights with China and “level the playing field for America’s businesses and workers,” the White House said.

The United States, along with the European Union and Japan, formally asked the World Trade Organization to settle a dispute with China over Beijing’s restrictions on exports of raw materials, including rare earth elements critical to major industries.