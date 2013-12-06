FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuban objection holds up world trade agreement
December 6, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Cuban objection holds up world trade agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A delegate poses for photos as he waits for the conclusion and closing ceremony of the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Last-ditch talks on a historic agreement at a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Bali were adjourned early on Saturday after Cuba raised objections, supported by Nicaragua and Bolivia, diplomats leaving the meeting said.

Diplomats said the Cuban delegation would consult with WTO chief Roberto Azevedo. It was unclear when the meeting would resume. Under WTO rules there must be consensus, or unanimous support of all the membership, for a deal to be agreed.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

