WTO submits draft global trade deal to membership: sources
December 6, 2013 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

WTO submits draft global trade deal to membership: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo is preparing to submit the text of a global trade deal to the WTO membership for agreement later on Friday, said sources involved in the talks at the WTO’s ministerial conference in Bali.

Azevedo’s move signals he has resolved India’s objections to a section covering food subsidies, which had held up agreement. WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell has previously said Azevedo would only ask the members to sign off on the Bali package of trade reforms if he believed there was convergence.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kim Coghill

