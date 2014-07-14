FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WTO backs key Indian claims in case against U.S. steel duties
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 14, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

WTO backs key Indian claims in case against U.S. steel duties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Monday backed some key claims by India against countervailing duties imposed by the United States on certain steel products, but rejected others.

The WTO panel, ruling on the April 2012 case, said the United States had acted wrongly in claiming some Indian subsidy programs had given steelmaker Tata [TATAI.UL] an unfair advantage.

It called on Washington to bring its measures into conformity with WTO rules, specifically the WTO agreement on subsidies and countervailing measures.

States impose countervailing duties, which are punitively high import tariffs, when they suspect another country of gaining an unfair trade advantage through subsidies.

The case involved a countervailing duty imposed by Washington because a portion of the iron ore used to produce steel pipe came from India’s top iron ore miner NMDC, a state-run firm that supplies steelmakers such as Tata and Essar.

An unnamed Indian official told Reuters when the case was launched in 2012 that the United States argued NMDC was selling the iron ore “for a song” and therefore implicitly subsidizing a private-sector enterprise.

U.S. companies Allied Tube and Conduit, JMC Steel Group[JMCSG.UL], Wheatland Tube and United States Steel Corp had petitioned the government in 2011 for import relief.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.