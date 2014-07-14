FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says weighing options after WTO ruling on India steel subsidies
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 14, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says weighing options after WTO ruling on India steel subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is studying a World Trade Organization ruling about anti-subsidy duties imposed on some Indian steel products and will consider all available options, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.

The WTO backed some key claims by India against countervailing duties imposed by the United States after claims some Indian subsidy programs had given steelmaker Tata [TATAI.UL] an unfair advantage, but it rejected others.

“With respect to findings by the panel that U.S. measures breach WTO rules in certain respects, the United States is studying those findings and will evaluate all options to ensure that U.S. remedies against unfair subsidies remain strong and effective,” the USTR said in a statement.

Either party in a WTO dispute can appeal, which typically takes six to 12 months. Duties remain in place in the meantime.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.