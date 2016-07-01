FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apax Partners to sell Trader Corp to Thoma Bravo for C$1.57 billion
July 1, 2016 / 5:25 PM / in a year

Apax Partners to sell Trader Corp to Thoma Bravo for C$1.57 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP said it will sell Trader Corp, a Canadian provider of advertising for automotive dealers, to peer Thoma Bravo for about C$1.57 billion ($1.22 billion).

Trader Corp offers digital advertising tools to automotive dealers and also runs online car marketplaces, including autoTRADER.ca, which generate 13 million visits each month, the company on Friday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Apax acquired Etobicoke, Ontario-based Trader in 2011 from media and marketing company Yellow Media Inc for C$745 million.

Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported in June that Apax was exploring a sale of Trader Corp.

Trader Corp and Apax were advised by Goldman Sachs & Co, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was the legal adviser and PricewaterhouseCoopers the financial adviser.

($1 = 1.29 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
