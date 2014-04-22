FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Social media shares rally after Credit Suisse upgrades Facebook
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Social media shares rally after Credit Suisse upgrades Facebook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of social media companies rallied on Tuesday after Credit Suisse raised its expectations for Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) long-term average revenue per user (ARPU), saying upcoming products would raise growth in that key metric.

The firm upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “neutral” and raised its price target to $87 from $65.

Credit Suisse didn’t give a new outlook for Facebook’s ARPU, writing in a note to clients that its expectations for higher growth were to “layer in monetization from the company’s upcoming product releases.” Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Facebook was preparing to provide mobile payment services.

Shares of Facebook rose 2.9 percent to $63.05. Among other social networking names, Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) rose 1.5 percent to $46.84, LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N was up 1.8 percent at $180.16 and Yelp Inc (YELP.N) rose 1.1 percent to $67.76.

The Global X Social Media Index ETF (SOCL.O) rose 1.4 percent.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.