Factbox: American Indians on reservation battle drug abuse, trafficking

WOLF POINT, Montana (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana is like many reservations across the United States struggling with crime, drug abuse, poverty and health issues. Here are some facts:

* Out of the total U.S. population, 2.9 million people or 0.9 percent are American Indian or Alaska Native alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

* Fort Peck is the ninth largest of the more than 300 reservations in the United States. It is about 110 miles (177 km) long and 40 miles (64 km) wide, along the northern shore of the Missouri River.

* Fort Peck is home to two tribes, the Assiniboine and the Sioux, and was established in 1871 after years of war between the Indians and the U.S. government as it expanded westward.

* The largest community on Fort Peck is Wolf Point, with fewer than 3,000 residents. It sports the historic Wild Horse Stampede rodeo each year.

* The reservation on Fort Peck has five public schools and a Tribal Community College.

* Under the administration of President Barack Obama, the U.S. government launched the first Native American Human Trafficking Task Force to conduct training and public awareness campaigns and develop ways to deal with the problem.

* American Indian women are 2.5 times more likely to experience violent crime, and twice as likely to experience rape or sexual assault, compared with all other races, according to the National Congress of American Indians.

* Law enforcement on Fort Peck, as on other Indian reservations, is a jurisdictional maze of the federal government and tribal government, along with surrounding state authorities.

* The rate of drug-related deaths among American Indians more than quadrupled from 1979 to 2009, according to the Indian Health Service.

* Across Montana, 10 percent of American Indian students drop out and do not finish school, a rate three times higher than that of white students, according to state government statistics.

* In Montana, one in every five men in the prison system is Native American. That is almost three times higher than the Native American portion of the population, according to state statistics.

* The infant mortality rate among American Indians is 1.5 times higher than the rate among whites, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health.

* The suicide rate among adolescent Native American girls is more than three times higher than the rate among white girls the same age, according to the HHS Office of Minority Health.