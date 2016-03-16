FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prince William's trafficking crackdown
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Prince William's trafficking crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince William arrives for an XLP project visit in London, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain’s Prince William, who is the president of United for Wildlife charity, is partnering with the transportation industry to shut down illegal wildlife trafficking routes.

About 40 airlines, shipping, port and customs agencies and conservation charities are due to sign the Buckingham Palace Declaration on Tuesday . The agreement will focus on sharing information and improving reporting of suspicious cargo on key routes to stop the illegal wildlife trade .

“If we haven’t achieved something within the next five to ten years then it will be almost impossible to do anything after that,” Prince William told ITV News.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.