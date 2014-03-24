FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura says co-founder undergoing medical treatment
March 24, 2014 / 2:29 PM / 4 years ago

Trafigura says co-founder undergoing medical treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trading house Trafigura had to bring forward chief executive succession plans after co-founder and CEO Claude Dauphin needed to have medical treatment, the company said on Monday.

“Claude is receiving treatment for medical condition. He intends to continue being hands on and responsible for leadership and business development. New CEO Jeremy Weir will be responsible for day-to-day operations,” a Trafigura spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman

