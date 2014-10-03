Trafigura's new Asian loan shows good appetite for traders' debt

Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Trading house Trafigura has raised $1.73 billion via oversubscribed Asian credit facilities to refinance existing debt, taking advantage of investor appetite that has remained strong despite declining commodity prices.

Oil, coal and gas prices have all dropped sharply this year, with losses in benchmark Brent prices amounting to 15 percent so far this year. Trading houses typically benefit from volatility, regardless of whether commodity prices are going up or down.

Trafigura said in a statement on Friday that twenty-nine banks from Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, India and Europe, including five new banks, participated in the latest facilities.

The commodities trader said it currently had available lines of credit totaling a record $50 billion, after banks in Europe, the United States and Asia-Pacific increased credit lines in recent months.

Trafigura said the debt it had raised comprised of a 364-day revolving credit facility for $1.08 billion, a 3-year term loan facility for $435 million and a renminbi denominated one-year tranche equivalent to $215 million. It had originally launched the offering at $1.3 billion.

The debt refinances a $1.085 billion 364-day revolver, a $150 million one-year renminbi tranche of a $1.760 billion facility signed in October 2013, and a $115 million three-year term loan signed as part of a $875 million October 2011 facility.

Trafigura mandated Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Standard Chartered Bank, United Overseas Bank Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

During the syndication, Bank of China Limited joined as original mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. ChinaTrust Bank Co, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China acted as bookrunners for the renminbi tranche.