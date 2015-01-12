FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Voestalpine buys Italian wire maker Trafilerie
January 12, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Voestalpine buys Italian wire maker Trafilerie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine stands at the access road to the company's premises in Linz August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian specialist steel company Voestalpine (VOES.VI) has bought Italian wire maker Trafilerie, expanding its product portfolio of wire for the car industry, Voestalpine said in a statement on Monday, without providing a purchase price.

The Italian company had revenues of 43.8 million euros ($52 million) in 2013 and produces around 50,000 tonnes of wire a year.

It will become part of Voestalpine’s metal engineering division under the name of Voestalpine Trafilerie Industriali.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

