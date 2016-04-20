Trailer released for 'Magnificent Seven' remake

Hollywood stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke saddle up in a new trailer for “The Magnificent Seven”, a remake of the 1960 classic by John Sturges.
The film, by director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”), revisits the story of a group of seven outlaws hired to defend a town from attack - and who have to brace themselves for a violent showdown.
The movie also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Byung-Hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Martin Sensmeier.
“The Magnificent Seven” will be released in US and UK cinemas in September.