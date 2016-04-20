Trailer released for 'Magnificent Seven' remake

Presenter Denzel Washington speaks before presenting director Spike Lee with an Honorary Award at the 7th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hollywood stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke saddle up in a new trailer for “The Magnificent Seven”, a remake of the 1960 classic by John Sturges.

The film, by director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”), revisits the story of a group of seven outlaws hired to defend a town from attack - and who have to brace themselves for a violent showdown.

The movie also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Byung-Hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Martin Sensmeier.

“The Magnificent Seven” will be released in US and UK cinemas in September.