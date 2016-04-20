FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trailer released for 'Magnificent Seven' remake
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 20, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Trailer released for 'Magnificent Seven' remake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Presenter Denzel Washington speaks before presenting director Spike Lee with an Honorary Award at the 7th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hollywood stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke saddle up in a new trailer for “The Magnificent Seven”, a remake of the 1960 classic by John Sturges.

The film, by director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”), revisits the story of a group of seven outlaws hired to defend a town from attack - and who have to brace themselves for a violent showdown.

The movie also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Byung-Hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Martin Sensmeier.

“The Magnificent Seven” will be released in US and UK cinemas in September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.