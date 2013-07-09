Montreal, Maine & Atlantic executive says safety record reasonable

An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Ed Burkhardt, chairman of the railway involved in the deadly train derailment at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, over the weekend, said on Tuesday the company will no longer leave trains unattended or change crews at the small town near the province’s border with Maine.

In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Burkhardt said the safety record of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway was reasonable, particularly compared with other short-line rail operators.