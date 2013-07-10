FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Railway boss says sabotage not suspected in Quebec inferno
#World News
July 10, 2013 / 5:48 PM / in 4 years

Railway boss says sabotage not suspected in Quebec inferno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec (Reuters) - There is no suspicion that the train disaster that destroyed the heart of the town of Lac-Megantic and left dozens killed or missing was caused by sabotage, the head of the railway, Ed Burkhardt, said on Wednesday.

It was plain someone had tampered with the locomotive of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic train before the explosion, and it had now emerged that it was the fire department that was putting out an earlier fire, Burkhardt, the chairman of the railway, told reporters.

“Were they negligent in their tampering? I think not,” he said.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis and David Ljunggren; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom

