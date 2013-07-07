FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada train blast death toll now three, will rise: police
July 7, 2013 / 1:34 PM / 4 years ago

Canada train blast death toll now three, will rise: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A burnt out vehicle sits near the wreckage of a train car after a train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday raised the death toll from a runaway freight train explosion in the small Quebec town of Lac-Megantic to three and said they expected to find more bodies.

The driverless train derailed and exploded in the early hours of Saturday, destroying dozens of buildings in the center of the town. Police said late on Saturday they had discovered the remains of one victim.

“Three bodies have been found,” police spokesman Michel Brunet told reporters. “People have been reported missing or disappeared but ... we are not going to issue a figure. We know there are going to be more deaths.”

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott

