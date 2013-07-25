Port of Tampa reopens after ethanol train derailment: Port Authority

(Reuters) - Florida’s Port of Tampa has reopened after an ethanol train derailment early Thursday, the Tampa Port Authority said.

No injuries were associated with the incident, although delays were expected for traffic in and out of Hookers Point, near where the derailment occurred, the Port Authority said in a note. The derailment occurred around 1:00 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT).

Tampa Fire Rescue officials told a local NBC affiliate 15 train cars derailed and three spilled ethanol. That report added that cleanup could take longer than 24 hours.