Quebec train was traveling too fast when it derailed: investigators

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec (Reuters) - The crude oil freight train that derailed and blew up in the small town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday morning was traveling far too fast when it went off the rails, investigators told reporters on Tuesday.

“The train derail(ed) at approximately 1.14 a.m. and although we can’t provide the precise speed at this time, the train was traveling well in excess of its authorized speed at that point,” said Donald Ross, an investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

At least 13 people died in the disaster and the death toll could reach 50.