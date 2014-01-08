FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian National train derailed in two separate places: agency
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 8, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian National train derailed in two separate places: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flames and smoke are seen at the site of a train derailment in Wapske, New Brunswick, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway Co train carrying crude and propane gas that partially derailed in eastern Canada on Tuesday night came off the tracks in two separate places, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said on Wednesday.

A TSB official told Reuters that one car toward the front of the train derailed and was found to have a broken axle, but he declined further comment. Another 16 cars further down the train also came off the rails.

Related Coverage

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.