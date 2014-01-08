Canadian National train derailed in two separate places: agency

Flames and smoke are seen at the site of a train derailment in Wapske, New Brunswick, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway Co train carrying crude and propane gas that partially derailed in eastern Canada on Tuesday night came off the tracks in two separate places, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said on Wednesday.

A TSB official told Reuters that one car toward the front of the train derailed and was found to have a broken axle, but he declined further comment. Another 16 cars further down the train also came off the rails.

