Fifty dead or missing in Quebec disaster; all missing assumed dead

Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec (Reuters) - The Quebec police are now assuming that all those missing after Saturday’s deadly train accident in the town of Lac-Megantic are dead, spokesman Michel Forget said on Wednesday, although he also reduced the total number of dead and missing to 50 from 60.

“Now we are standing here with a number of 50 persons that we are considering now as missing and most probably dead in this tragedy,” Forget told reporters. He said 20 bodies have been recovered.