Fifty dead or missing in Quebec disaster; all missing assumed dead
July 10, 2013 / 10:23 PM / 4 years ago

Fifty dead or missing in Quebec disaster; all missing assumed dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec (Reuters) - The Quebec police are now assuming that all those missing after Saturday’s deadly train accident in the town of Lac-Megantic are dead, spokesman Michel Forget said on Wednesday, although he also reduced the total number of dead and missing to 50 from 60.

“Now we are standing here with a number of 50 persons that we are considering now as missing and most probably dead in this tragedy,” Forget told reporters. He said 20 bodies have been recovered.

Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom

